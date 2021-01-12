Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.01.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

