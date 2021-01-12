Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.18.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after buying an additional 246,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 234,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.