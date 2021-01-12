ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.25

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and traded as high as $21.84. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 83,631 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 177.9% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

