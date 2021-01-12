ValiRx plc (VAL.L) (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.87

ValiRx plc (VAL.L) (LON:VAL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $26.14. ValiRx plc (VAL.L) shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 2,297,085 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.66.

ValiRx plc (VAL.L) Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

