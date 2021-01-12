Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.22

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and traded as high as $57.18. Onex shares last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 1,327 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

