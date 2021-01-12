BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

In related news, Director Guy Levy bought 1,388,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

