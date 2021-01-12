SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

