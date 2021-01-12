Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

