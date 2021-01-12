Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.91

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $14.85. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 78,793 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$592.94 million and a PE ratio of -19.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.23.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

In other Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

