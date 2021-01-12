JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.48

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $15.22. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 594,969 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,093.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,788,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 902,661 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,139 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 911,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,505 shares during the period.

