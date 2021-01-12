PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Up 3,142.9% in December

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 3,142.9% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of SMNUF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Tower Rental; Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Services; and Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic and Internet.

