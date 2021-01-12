PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Up 3,142.9% in December

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 3,142.9% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of SMNUF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile
