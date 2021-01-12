Short Interest in Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Grows By 2,800.0%

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DRKOF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Martello Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Martello Technologies Group Company Profile

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

