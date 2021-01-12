Ryder System (NYSE:R) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryder’s measures to reward shareholders via dividends despite coronavirus woes are encouraging. Notably, the company paid dividends worth $89.7 million in the first nine months of 2020, up 3% year over year. Additionally, Ryder is expected to have resumed its anti-dilutive share repurchase program in the fourth quarter. It was temporarily paused to address the coronavirus-related challenges. Cost-cutting measures to combat coronavirus-led woes are also noteworthy. Ryder expects annual savings to be $30 million in 2020 from its multi-year maintenance initiative. Owing to the tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, decline in revenues at the Fleet Management Solutions is a concern. Rental demand is weak due to coronavirus-led woes. Ryder's liquidity position is also worrisome.”

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of R opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.