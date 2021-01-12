Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PIRGF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of PIRGF opened at $2.41 on Monday. Premier Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

