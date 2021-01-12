Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Labrador Iron Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
About Labrador Iron Mines
