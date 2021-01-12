Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.