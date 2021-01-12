Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radius' lead drug, Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture, performed well despite the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also working to expand the drug’s label, which will boost its prospects. The company’s license agreement for elacestrant with Menarini Group is a positive as it provides it with an influx of cash. It also signed an agreement with Endo’s operating company for commercialization in Canada. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis has a significant commercial edge, competition is stiff from other drugs like Prolia and Forteo. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Tymlos for progress and a slowdown will affect sales. Lack of any late-stage candidate in the pipeline is concerning.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

