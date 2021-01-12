Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Informa has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.02.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

