Critical Analysis: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) vs. PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XpresSpa Group and PhoneX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 1.72 -$21.22 million N/A N/A PhoneX $67.72 million 0.10 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PhoneX beats XpresSpa Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of December 7, 2020, it provided its services through 50 locations in 25 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.