Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ooma by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $330.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

