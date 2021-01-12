Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $330.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.45.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
