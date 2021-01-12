Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fulton Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

