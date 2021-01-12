Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $34.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

