Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.08.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $54.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

