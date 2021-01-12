Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $80.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

