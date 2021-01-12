ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WISH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.