Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CSR opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $920.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.