Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.81. The company has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

