Huntington National Bank Sells 1,062 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 94.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 71.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $319.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

