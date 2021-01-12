Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

