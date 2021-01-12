Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Nicholas Millington Sells 4,354 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

