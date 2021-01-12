Huntington National Bank Sells 3,927 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 462.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.