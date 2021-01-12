Huntington National Bank Sells 25,316 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

