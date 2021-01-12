Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.