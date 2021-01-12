Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

