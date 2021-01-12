Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 267,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

BDX stock opened at $257.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

