Huntington National Bank Buys 4,520 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Okta by 29.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.89. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,649 shares of company stock valued at $52,770,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

