Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bridgestone (BRDCY)

1/4/2021 – Bridgestone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Bridgestone Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

