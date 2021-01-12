Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bridgestone (BRDCY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS: BRDCY) in the last few weeks:
1/4/2021 – Bridgestone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
12/28/2020 – Bridgestone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/24/2020 – Bridgestone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
12/22/2020 – Bridgestone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of BRDCY opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Bridgestone Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $18.79.
Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
