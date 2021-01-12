PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

PC Connection stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 857.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

