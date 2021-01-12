Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $692.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

