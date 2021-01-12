Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.71 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

