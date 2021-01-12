Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Neutral”

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stepan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stepan by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.