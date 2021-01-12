General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Cut by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

