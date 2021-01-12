Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Expands By 3,200.0%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.25.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

