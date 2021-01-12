Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.75. Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,596,358 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

