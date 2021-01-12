BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $228.67

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.67 and traded as high as $299.25. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) shares last traded at $298.70, with a volume of 62,093,995 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 384.74 ($5.03).

Get BP p.l.c. (BP.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £60.79 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is currently -14.95%.

In other BP p.l.c. (BP.L) news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £310.50 ($405.67). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.