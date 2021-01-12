Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in December

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.33.
About Turmalina Metals
Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.