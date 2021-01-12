Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) (TSE:VLN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $7.24. Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 36,703 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.92.

Velan Inc. (VLN.TO) Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

