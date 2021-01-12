NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cummins by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.