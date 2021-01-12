iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.66

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $27.86. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 277,590 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

