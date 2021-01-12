NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.93.

FB opened at $256.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $731.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

