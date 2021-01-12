ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.39

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $16.34. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 24,241 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 74.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 192,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 177.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

